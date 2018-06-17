Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Royal Gold (RGLD) Stock Price

News stories about Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Royal Gold earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 48.1496751448542 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of Royal Gold traded down $0.86, hitting $92.44, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 972,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,656. Royal Gold has a one year low of $74.35 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million. Royal Gold had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. equities analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $103.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.59.

In related news, VP Karli S. Anderson sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $94,168.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,109. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.