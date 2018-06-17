Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock Price

Headlines about Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sound Financial Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 45.3678518766158 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBC remained flat at $$38.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.33.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sound Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

In other Sound Financial Bancorp news, Director David S. Haddad, Jr. sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $29,283.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,993.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Haddad, Jr. sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $68,299.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at $92,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,595 shares of company stock worth $98,745 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

