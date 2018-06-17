Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Veritone (VERI) Share Price

News headlines about Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Veritone earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.3080982590381 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

VERI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Veritone in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veritone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Get Veritone alerts:

Shares of Veritone traded down $0.31, reaching $23.06, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,418. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $375.53 million and a PE ratio of -5.02.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.08). Veritone had a negative net margin of 425.69% and a negative return on equity of 98.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Veritone will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritone news, CEO Chad Steelberg acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.