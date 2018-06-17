US Ecology (ECOL) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.11

News coverage about US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. US Ecology earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.6822728103304 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

ECOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

ECOL traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $61.85. 130,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,267. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.70.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Ecology news, EVP Steven D. Welling sold 8,240 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $470,421.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,954.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Fox sold 1,500 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,804 shares of company stock worth $1,713,631. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

