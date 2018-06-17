Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Share Price

News headlines about Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Capital City Bank Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7376773319904 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Capital City Bank Group opened at $24.35 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $415.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 9.84%. analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCBG shares. BidaskClub downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. FIG Partners reaffirmed a “market-perform” rating on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 price target on Capital City Bank Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 131,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,167.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

