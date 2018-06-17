Cepheid (NASDAQ:CPHD) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.21

News stories about Cepheid (NASDAQ:CPHD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cepheid earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 47.9351913288182 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Cepheid opened at $52.95 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.30. Cepheid has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $53.91.

Cepheid Company Profile

Cepheid is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets fully-integrated systems for testing in the Clinical and Non-Clinical markets. The Company’s systems enable molecular testing for organisms and genetic-based diseases by automating otherwise complex manual laboratory procedures.

