Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) Stock Price

Media headlines about Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Codorus Valley Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.119661110882 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

CVLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

CVLY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $30.29. 33,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,416. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter.

In other news, SVP Lynn D. Crenshaw sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $31,605.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

