Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Stock Price

News articles about Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Delphi Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.0156147977332 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

DLPH traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Delphi Technologies has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $60.39.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Delphi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Delphi Technologies will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Delphi Technologies from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

In other news, Director Robin J. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

