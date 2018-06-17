Host Hotels and Resorts (HST) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.15

Media stories about Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Host Hotels and Resorts earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.6103804823037 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.87.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts traded down $0.04, reaching $21.29, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 8,768,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,721. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.34%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $46,883.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 16,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $322,825.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,620.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,312 shares of company stock worth $1,304,804. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 87 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

