Nielsen (NLSN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nielsen earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.741060675619 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Nielsen stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,170,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Nielsen had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Nielsen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.93.

In other Nielsen news, Director Robert C. Pozen sold 12,210 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $390,231.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

