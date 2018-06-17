PriceSmart (PSMT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PriceSmart earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.6943032583876 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSMT shares. BidaskClub downgraded PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

PriceSmart opened at $89.30 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.19. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $93.55.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 5th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $839.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.43 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. research analysts predict that PriceSmart will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO William J. Naylon sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $353,417.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,511.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $45,330.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,205.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,433 shares of company stock valued at $4,221,058. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of October 26, 2017, it operated 40 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 in Trinidad; 3 each in Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic; 2 in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

