TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.23

News stories about TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TriMas earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.1317602650788 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.78. TriMas has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $217.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of TriMas in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriMas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In other news, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 29,546 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $808,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 5,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $145,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,659. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

