Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.24

News coverage about Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.7254812539176 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.30 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NYSE BW opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $12.06.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.00). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 33.38% and a negative return on equity of 120.03%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 3,400,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $6,801,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Power segment offers boiler cleaning and material handling equipment; and supercritical, subcritical, fluidized bed, chemical recovery, industrial power, package, and waste heat boilers, as well as heat recovery steam generators.

