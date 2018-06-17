Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Price

News coverage about Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bankwell Financial Group earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.4071793637882 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of BWFG opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWFG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.31 per share, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,451 shares of company stock valued at $330,300. Company insiders own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

