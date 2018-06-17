L Brands (LB) Earns News Impact Score of 0.11

Media headlines about L Brands (NYSE:LB) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. L Brands earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.6118594985083 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

L Brands traded up $0.40, reaching $36.39, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 4,706,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,056. L Brands has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that L Brands will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

L Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $226.90 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on L Brands from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $672,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $35,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,554.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

