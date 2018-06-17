LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.08

News coverage about LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LCNB earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 45.7645969852548 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently commented on LCNB. ValuEngine lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Thursday, April 19th.

LCNB stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. LCNB has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $197.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). LCNB had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 million. sell-side analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. LCNB’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp., a financial holding company, provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

