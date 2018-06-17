Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.2085691571181 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.80. The stock had a trading volume of 978,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,341. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $104.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9,349.79%. research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

