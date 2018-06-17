Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect StealthGas (GASS) Stock Price

News headlines about StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. StealthGas earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the shipping company an impact score of 48.0863698110531 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

StealthGas traded down $0.06, reaching $3.79, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 28,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,117. The company has a market cap of $151.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $39.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 million. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. equities research analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GASS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company carries various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oil.

