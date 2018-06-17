Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Stock Price

News articles about Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Strongbridge Biopharma earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.9332668798746 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

SBBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Strongbridge Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of SBBP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 809,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,990. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $311.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.25). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 1,224.30% and a negative net margin of 1,032.62%. The company had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. equities analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

