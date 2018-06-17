Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Stock Price

Headlines about Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Citizens & Northern earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4657113426689 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Citizens & Northern traded up $0.27, hitting $26.02, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 29,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,582. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut Citizens & Northern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.