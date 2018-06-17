Franco Nevada (FNV) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Franco Nevada earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.161979181457 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Franco Nevada from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Franco Nevada from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco Nevada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Shares of Franco Nevada traded down $0.13, hitting $69.60, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,818,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,552. Franco Nevada has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.06.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Franco Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.