Phillips 66 (PSX) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Phillips 66 earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.6015057395025 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Phillips 66 traded down $1.25, reaching $114.30, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 3,483,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.63 and a twelve month high of $122.38. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $24.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 6,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at $981,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

