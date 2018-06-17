Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Spring Bank Pharma (NASDAQ:SBPH) Stock Price

Media coverage about Spring Bank Pharma (NASDAQ:SBPH) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Spring Bank Pharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.2885269361101 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Spring Bank Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price target on Spring Bank Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Spring Bank Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Get Spring Bank Pharma alerts:

SBPH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 46,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of -0.37. Spring Bank Pharma has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $18.93.

Spring Bank Pharma (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.15. sell-side analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharma will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spring Bank Pharma

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. The company's lead SMNH product candidate is inarigivir soproxil, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Bank Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Bank Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.