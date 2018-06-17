Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact United Bankshares (UBSI) Stock Price

News headlines about United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United Bankshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3577194738223 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of United Bankshares opened at $36.80 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $40.65.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $176.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.16 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. equities analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 71.58%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

