Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Share Price

Headlines about Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vishay Precision Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 47.6620581267753 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of VPG opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $523.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Vishay Precision Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Sidoti cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, CFO William M. Clancy sold 10,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Zandman sold 15,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $534,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,475.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,425 over the last ninety days. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

