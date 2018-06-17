Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Energy XXI Gulf Coast (EGC) Share Price

Media headlines about Energy XXI Gulf Coast (NASDAQ:EGC) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Energy XXI Gulf Coast earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.9879866727224 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Energy XXI Gulf Coast traded up $0.01, hitting $7.49, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 743,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,243. Energy XXI Gulf Coast has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $249.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Energy XXI Gulf Coast (NASDAQ:EGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.62. Energy XXI Gulf Coast had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 63.63%. The firm had revenue of $122.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.28 million. equities analysts anticipate that Energy XXI Gulf Coast will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy XXI Gulf Coast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th.

In related news, CFO Tiffany J. Thom purchased 9,000 shares of Energy XXI Gulf Coast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Brooks purchased 10,000 shares of Energy XXI Gulf Coast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.07 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy XXI Gulf Coast Company Profile

Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf Coast region. It primarily operates properties offshore on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as onshore in Louisiana and Texas.

