Ing Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.24

News headlines about Ing Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ing Prime Rate Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 45.8210604259226 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of PPR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 291,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,802. Ing Prime Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $5.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be paid a $0.0242 dividend. This is an increase from Ing Prime Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

About Ing Prime Rate Trust

There is no company description available for Voya Prime Rate Trust.

