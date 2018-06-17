International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.17

Media stories about International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. International Bancshares earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.5084364061697 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of International Bancshares opened at $43.60 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. International Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.45.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $138.25 million for the quarter.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.