Internet Gold Golden Lines (IGLD) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.10

Media stories about Internet Gold Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Internet Gold Golden Lines earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.9968117019517 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Internet Gold Golden Lines traded up $0.01, reaching $2.91, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 6,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. Internet Gold Golden Lines has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $11.26.

Get Internet Gold Golden Lines alerts:

Internet Gold Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Internet Gold Golden Lines had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Internet Gold Golden Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th.

Internet Gold Golden Lines Company Profile

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through Fixed Line Domestic Communications; Cellular Communications; International Communications, Internet Services and Network End Point; and Multichannel Television segments. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services.

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Gold Golden Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Gold Golden Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.