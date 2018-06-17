Ruby Tuesday (NYSE:RT) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.09

Media coverage about Ruby Tuesday (NYSE:RT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ruby Tuesday earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 43.4283291245518 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE RT remained flat at $$2.40 on Friday. Ruby Tuesday has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ruby Tuesday Company Profile

Ruby Tuesday, Inc owns and operates Ruby Tuesday casual dining and Lime Fresh Mexican Grill (Lime Fresh) casual restaurants. The Company also franchises the Ruby Tuesday concept in selected domestic and international markets, and the Lime Fresh concept in selected domestic markets. Its segments include Ruby Tuesday concept and Lime Fresh concept.

