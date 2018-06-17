Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Share Price

Media coverage about Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Teekay Tankers earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the shipping company an impact score of 45.8623871766513 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

TNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teekay Tankers from $1.10 to $1.30 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DNB Markets upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.26 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.72.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $287.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.00.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $88.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.