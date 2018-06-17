Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Share Price

Headlines about Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vericel earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.0966374255992 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

VCEL stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.48. Vericel has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $449.35 million, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 3.18.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 67.15% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCEL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Vericel to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, March 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

In other Vericel news, insider Dominick Colangelo sold 28,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $404,692.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,720.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Orlando sold 34,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $445,746.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,618.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure.

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.