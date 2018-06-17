Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact British American Tobacco (BTI) Share Price

Media coverage about British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. British American Tobacco earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.3621864740072 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE BTI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.34. 3,058,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $48.71 and a 12-month high of $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTI. Citigroup cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

