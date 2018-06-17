CommunityOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:COB) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.14

Media coverage about CommunityOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:COB) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CommunityOne Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.1483587741968 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CommunityOne Bancorp remained flat at $$14.10 during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CommunityOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

CommunityOne Bancorp Company Profile

CommunityOne Bancorp (COB) is a bank holding company. The Company, through the ownership of CommunityOne Bank, N.A., or the Bank, a national banking association, offers consumer, mortgage and business banking services, including loan, deposit, treasury management, online and mobile banking services, as well as wealth management and trust services, to individual, and small and middle market businesses through financial centers located across central, southern and western North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for CommunityOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommunityOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.