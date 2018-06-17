Erie Indemnity Company Class A (NASDAQ:ERIE) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.15

Headlines about Erie Indemnity Company Class A (NASDAQ:ERIE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Erie Indemnity Company Class A earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.1273997573093 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Erie Indemnity Company Class A opened at $118.39 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.41. Erie Indemnity Company Class A has a 12-month low of $106.63 and a 12-month high of $129.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Erie Indemnity Company Class A (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $572.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.46 million. Erie Indemnity Company Class A had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 26.27%. research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity Company Class A will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. Erie Indemnity Company Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERIE. BidaskClub raised shares of Erie Indemnity Company Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erie Indemnity Company Class A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, SVP Louis F. Colaizzo bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,299 shares of company stock worth $146,723. Insiders own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company Class A Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

