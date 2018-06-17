Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Heritage Financial (HFWA) Stock Price

Headlines about Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Heritage Financial earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1404820475816 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HFWA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heritage Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

NASDAQ HFWA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $34.30.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.66 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.10%. research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other Heritage Financial news, insider David A. Spurling sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $44,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

