Pool (POOL) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Pool earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern's scale.

These are some of the news headlines that may have affected the analysis:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.25.

Shares of Pool traded up $0.69, hitting $151.99, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 357,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,351. Pool has a one year low of $97.25 and a one year high of $152.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter. Pool had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 74.42%. Pool’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Pool will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Pool announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,505,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Stokely sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total transaction of $1,484,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,677.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,350. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

