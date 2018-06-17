Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sparton (SPA) Share Price

News stories about Sparton (NYSE:SPA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sparton earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.7942449330566 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Sparton traded up $0.06, reaching $19.17, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,048. The stock has a market cap of $188.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.34. Sparton has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sparton (NYSE:SPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.94 million for the quarter. Sparton had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sparton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

About Sparton

Sparton Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides design, development, and manufacturing services for electromechanical devices; and engineered products in electromechanical value stream worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing & Design Services (MDS), and Engineered Components & Products (ECP).

