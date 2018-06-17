Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (TRP) Stock Price

News articles about TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 47.0663059756746 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock traded down $0.08, reaching $41.57, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock has a 12 month low of $39.16 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. analysts anticipate that TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock’s payout ratio is 89.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

About TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

