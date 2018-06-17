Tortoise MLP Fund (NYSE:NTG) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.12

News coverage about Tortoise MLP Fund (NYSE:NTG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tortoise MLP Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 45.8498098975912 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:NTG traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $17.90. 383,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,373. Tortoise MLP Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09.

Get Tortoise MLP Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th were paid a $0.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%.

Tortoise MLP Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which focuses on natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.