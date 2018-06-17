Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Share Price

News coverage about International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) has trended somewhat negative on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. International Game Technology earned a media sentiment score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.6296946065241 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get International Game Technology alerts:

IGT stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.47.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on International Game Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. UBS Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.