Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Stock Price

Media headlines about Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jounce Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of -0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 43.9646346846992 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNCE shares. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,614. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $257.27 million, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 5.55.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Jounce Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million. sell-side analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is JTX-2011, a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the inducible T cell co-stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of six tumor types, including head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

