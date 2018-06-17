MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MACOM Technology Solutions earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.4154089870223 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions opened at $24.68 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.73. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 5.36.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Chairman John L. Ocampo bought 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,319,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 113,460 shares of company stock worth $2,497,113 and sold 16,251 shares worth $369,913. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

