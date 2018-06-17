Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Stock Price

News articles about Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Provident Financial earned a daily sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.93285769864 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Provident Financial stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 29,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.07. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.55%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

