Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.22

Media coverage about Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arthur J Gallagher & Co earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2925698899499 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co traded down $0.17, hitting $65.81, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 1,618,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,279. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $72.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $1,084,972.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,077.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

