Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Share Price

Media coverage about Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Clearside Biomedical earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.465029803535 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Shares of Clearside Biomedical traded up $0.21, hitting $10.70, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 504,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,161. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -7.22. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $15.33.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 17,094.20% and a negative return on equity of 131.37%. equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLSD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. JMP Securities set a $25.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In other news, Director Gerald D. Cagle purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,713.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. White purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 472,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,078.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $194,840 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.