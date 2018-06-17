Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Stock Price

Media stories about Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fortress Biotech earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.3191918150604 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. JMP Securities set a $11.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of FBIO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.96. 227,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $5.54.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 49.31% and a negative return on equity of 60.74%. research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

