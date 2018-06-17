Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Great Ajax (AJX) Stock Price

Media coverage about Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Great Ajax earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.7420324270259 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of AJX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.82. 70,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,297. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $239.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 million. equities research analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

AJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties, such as one to four unit homes and smaller commercial properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

