Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Midstates Petroleum (MPO) Stock Price

News coverage about Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Midstates Petroleum earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the energy producer an impact score of 46.0480330383363 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Midstates Petroleum opened at $11.92 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $310.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.06. Midstates Petroleum has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $19.03.

Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.91 million for the quarter. Midstates Petroleum had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on MPO. ValuEngine cut shares of Midstates Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Midstates Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Centerbridge Credit Partners M sold 171,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $2,398,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Reddin purchased 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $133,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,508 shares of company stock worth $4,240,991 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Midstates Petroleum Company Profile

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The company's operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 117,451 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 76,409 net acres in Texas and 16,198 net acres in Western Oklahoma.

