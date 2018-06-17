Monotype Imaging (TYPE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Monotype Imaging earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the software maker an impact score of 45.2503396146805 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Monotype Imaging alerts:

Shares of Monotype Imaging traded down $0.15, hitting $21.80, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 305,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,289. Monotype Imaging has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $919.39 million, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Monotype Imaging will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. Monotype Imaging’s payout ratio is 86.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TYPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monotype Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered Monotype Imaging from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. B. Riley upgraded Monotype Imaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monotype Imaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $664,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,675.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 29,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $641,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,114. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Monotype Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monotype Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.